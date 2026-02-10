Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has launched a three-year strategic overhaul aimed at securing a market classification upgrade and attracting up to $4 billion in foreign investment by 2028.

The ‘Elevating the Market’ plan targets a jump from frontier to emerging market status, a move the exchange says will correct valuation gaps and trigger equity inflows between $1.2bn and $4bn.

As part of the roadmap, the exchange intends to list eight major government and private sector companies over the next 36 months to deepen liquidity and bolster the national economy.

The strategy also introduces advanced trading mechanisms including short-selling, margin trading, and derivatives.

“We aim to introduce 46 initiatives that elevate liquidity levels and ensure market readiness for a potential re-classification,” said BHB chief executive officer Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

He emphasised that the plan’s success will have significant “spillover effects” beyond the trading floor.

The resulting surge in economic wealth is expected to strengthen the sovereign balance sheet, increase the value of pension and citizens’ savings, and fund major national projects that drive sustainable job creation across the kingdom.

