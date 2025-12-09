Cairo - The consolidated net profits after tax of Beltone Holding Company reached EGP 1.57 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.20 billion in the adjusted financials for the corresponding period of 2024.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.18 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.22 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

During the January-September 2025 period, consolidated total revenues amounted to EGP 9.94 billion, which signaled a year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 4.87 billion.

Moreover, consolidated total assets surged to EGP 59.87 billion as of 30 September 2025 when compared to EGP 33.74 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M-25

Beltone shifted to non-consolidated net losses after tax of EGP 198.06 million in 9M-25, versus net profits after tax of EGP 650.17 million in 9M-24.

Standalone total revenues climbed to EGP 1.41 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 1.25 billion in 9M-24, whereas the basic loss per share hit EGP 0.02, against an EPS of EGP 0.12.

Non-consolidated total assets jumped to EGP 23.56 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 11.77 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed company registered an annual hike in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 186.01 million, compared with EGP 316.47 million.

Consolidated total revenues increased to EGP 3.46 billion in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 1.92 billion in Q3-24, while the EPS retreated to EGP 0.02 from EGP 0.06.

As for the standalone results, the company reported standalone net losses after tax of EGP 204.09 million in Q3-25 when compared to net profits of EGP 119.37 million in Q3-24.

Non-consolidated total revenues climbed to EGP 582.28 million in Q3-25 from EGP 342.21 million in Q3-24, while the loss per share totaled EGP 0.01, compared to an EPS of EGP 0.30.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Beltone’s consolidated operating revenues leapt by 115% to EGP 6.30 billion when compared to H1-24.

