Cairo - Concrete Fashion Group for Commercial and Industrial Investments registered lower consolidated net profits after tax at $6.59 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to $11.72 million during the February-September 2024 period, according to the financial results.

It is worth noting that the fiscal year (FY) of Concrete Fashion Group was previously from February to the following January. Meanwhile, starting in 2025, the company shifted to a January-December financial year.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to $0.01 in 9M-25 from $0.02 in the February-September 2024 period. Consolidated revenues stood at $110.54 million in the January-September 2025 period, which signaled an increase from $102.01 million.

Moreover, the consolidated total assets rose to $198.69 million as of 30 September 2025 when compared to $199.15 million in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Standalone Results for 9M-25

The non-consolidated net losses after tax shrank to $357,539 in 9M-25 from $681,105 in the February-September 2024 period, while the basic and diluted loss per share retreated to $0.008 from $0.0014.

The EGX-listed group recorded a decline in standalone operating revenues to $1.64 million during 9M-25, against $1.86 million during the period from 1 February to 30 September 2024.

Non-consolidated total assets amounted to $67.66 million in 9M-25, compared with $80.30 million at the end of 2024.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Concrete Fashion Group posted $1.83 million in consolidated net profits after tax, lower than $1.97 million in July-September 2024.

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenues rose to $40.20 million in Q3-25 from $37.86 million in the same three months (3M) of 2024, whereas the basic and diluted EPS remained unchanged at $0.004.

As for the standalone results, the group turned to net profits after tax worth $751,437 in Q3-25, versus net losses after tax of $712,930 in July-September 2024. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS reached $0.0016, compared to a loss per share of $0.0015.

Non-consolidated operating revenues leapt to $1.29 million in Q3-25 from $29,046 in July-September 2024.

