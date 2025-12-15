Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.07% to 42,065.2 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, inched up by 0.02% to 4,452.84 points.

The EGX35-LV also edged up by 0.57% to 4,650.09 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.54% at 13,011.42 points and by 0.51% at 17,231.09, respectively.

A total of 2.725 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.909 billion over 153,806 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.969 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 92.28% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.86% and 2.87%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 81.15% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.84%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 168.003 million and EGP 174.180 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 342.184 million.