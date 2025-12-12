Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index down 0.05% to 42,033.78 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.15% to 4,451.77 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched down by 0.02% to 4,623.94 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.05% at 12,940.91 points and by 0.04% at 17,144.41, respectively.

A total of 2.864 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 7.121 billion over 143,521 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.963 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 89.39% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 5.05% and 5.56%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 77.38% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 22.61%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 48.644 million and EGP 140.950 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 189.595 million.