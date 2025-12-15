Egypt is fast-tracking the implementation of cooperation agreements with Lebanon signed in October, aiming to build on trade volume that reached $1bn in 2024, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation said.

Minister Rania Al-Mashat chaired a meeting to review the status of resolutions from the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Supreme Joint Committee, emphasising the need to transform signed documents into concrete steps in sectors including electricity, renewable energy, and labour.

During the review, the ministry welcomed Lebanon’s decision to allow foreign workers, including Egyptians, to regularise their residency and labour status until March 31, 2026. The Ministry of Labour has urged Egyptian nationals in Lebanon to utilise this period to adjust their legal standing.

Discussions focused on finalising procedures for cooperation in antiquities, health inspection, and the Institute of National Planning. Officials also addressed the formation of technical committees for youth, social solidarity, food safety, and environmental protection.

Trade between the two nations reached $1bn in 2024, while Lebanon ranks 22nd among foreign investors in Egypt with $390m in total investments as of June 2024.

The review is part of a broader government push to activate bilateral agreements. Eight joint committees convened in 2025, including supreme committees with Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, and Iraq, and ministerial committees with Azerbaijan, Hungary, and Switzerland.

Al-Mashat noted that the committees serve as an institutional framework to advance economic and technical cooperation, reflecting directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to expand partnerships with friendly nations.

