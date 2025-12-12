PHOTO
BNP Paribas has entered exclusive talks to sell its 67% stake in its Moroccan unit BMCI to Holmarcom Group, France's biggest bank said on Friday.
The lender expects the sale to have a positive impact of about 15 basis points on its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio if the transaction is completed in 2026, It said in a statement.
BNP Paribas added the discussions were at a preliminary stage, without providing further details.
(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)