BNP Paribas has ‍entered exclusive ‍talks to ​sell its 67% stake ⁠in its Moroccan ⁠unit BMCI to Holmarcom ‌Group, France's biggest bank said ⁠on Friday.

The lender expects the sale to have ⁠a positive ​impact of about 15 basis points on ‍its Common Equity ​Tier 1 (CET1) ratio if the transaction is completed in 2026, It said in a statement.

BNP Paribas added the discussions were at ⁠a preliminary stage, ‌without providing further details.

