The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Friday ‍it would ‍lend Morocco 270 million euros ($316 million) ​to finance upgrades to the country's airport infrastructure in time ⁠for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco plans to ⁠invest 38 billion ‌dirhams ($4 billion) to increase overall passenger capacity at its airports to 80 million by 2030, ⁠from 38 million currently, as it prepares for a surge in tourist arrivals ahead of the World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and ⁠Portugal.

Morocco, Africa's most ​visited country last year, has already set a new tourism record in ‍2025, reporting 18 million arrivals by November compared with 17.4 million ​for all of 2024.

The loan will help expand passenger terminals and modernise equipment at airports in the key tourist hubs of Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Fez, AfDB said in a statement.

The financing brings AfDB's total commitments to Morocco this year to 1.3 billion euros, reinforcing the country's position as the bank's largest client.

Morocco is ⁠also expanding the fleet of its ‌state-owned carrier Royal Air Maroc to strengthen its role as a regional hub, connecting Africa with Europe ‌and the ⁠Americas through its Casablanca base. ($1 = 9.1922 Moroccan dirham)

(Reporting by Ahmed ⁠El Jechtimi; Editing by Susan Fenton)