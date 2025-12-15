ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), launched the Smart Metre Project in Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to integrate artificial intelligence and digital monitoring technologies to enhance water-use efficiency and support sustainable agriculture across the emirate.

The project represents a significant strategic milestone for Abu Dhabi’s resource management. It aims to ensure equitable water distribution, improve consumption efficiency, and enable farmers to access real-time data and analytics that enhance productivity.

The initiative will also connect AI-powered smart metres to the Department of Energy’s digital platform, AD.WE, enhancing the accuracy of measurement and monitoring of water consumption on farms. This will support data-driven decision-making and reduce water loss and inefficient use of resources.

The launch of the project follows a successful pilot phase that involved a limited number of farms. The project now covers 80 farms in Al Wathba, with plans to expand the rollout to additional areas such as Al Nahda (130 farms) and Al Rahba (2,500 farms).

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “The Smart Metre Project in Al Wathba is a flagship example of how innovation and collaboration can drive more efficient resource management. By applying AI technologies and data-driven insights, we are reshaping water management in the agricultural sector to ensure this vital resource is used as efficiently as possible."

The project, he said, reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to food and water security, while enabling farmers and local communities to embrace smarter, more sustainable practices.

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the ADAFSA, said: “The Smart Meter Project in Al Wathba marks a pivotal step toward developing a smart-agriculture ecosystem. It provides farmers with accurate, real-time information on water consumption, helping them improve resource management and enhance operational efficiency."