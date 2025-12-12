Arab Finance: Prices of several widely consumed vegetables in Egypt surged on Thursday, while movements in packed staples were mixed, according to the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packed rice rose 0.5% day-on-day to EGP 34.7 per kilo, with modest increases of 0.2% month-on-month (MoM) and 0.4% year-on-year (YoY).

Packed flour climbed 2.1% on the day to EGP 25.5, though it remained down 3.8% on the month and 2.1% on the year.

Packed sugar increased 1.3% daily to EGP 33.6, despite monthly and annual drops of 4.1% and 7.2%, respectively.

Packed fava beans were up 1.6% day-on-day at EGP 60.4, edging down 1.6% MoM but rising 6.9% YoY.

Packed pasta rose 0.9% to EGP 32.2, falling 1.3% on the month but gaining 5.6% on the year.

Sunflower oil added 0.5% to EGP 94.2, extending its monthly increase of 1.1% and annual gain of 3.4%.

Vegetables recorded the sharpest swings. Tomatoes jumped 9.9% on the day to EGP 9.4, though prices remain down 32.4% MoM and 8.1% YoY.

Onions rose 5.1% to EGP 14.4, with monthly and annual drops of 4.6% and 17.1%.

Potatoes posted a 7.9% daily increase, reaching EGP 12.6, despite declines of 6.3% on the month and 22% on the year.

Lemons saw the steepest daily rise at 14.7%, hitting EGP 41.5, and continued their strong upward trend with monthly and annual increases of 24.3% and 45.9%.

Cucumbers inched up 0.1% to EGP 20.1, gaining 14.3% month-on-month and 12.1% year-on-year.

The IDSC said the latest movements highlight a clear divergence in Egypt’s food markets, with sharp increases in some vegetables contrasted against relatively stable packed staples, as authorities continue to monitor price developments nationwide.