Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables in Egypt recorded mixed movements on Monday, December 22nd, 2025, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice was priced at EGP 36.4 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 6.6%, a monthly rise of 5%, and an annual increase of 2.6%.

In contrast, packaged flour fell to EGP 24.2 per kilogram, posting a daily decline of 15.6%, a monthly decrease of 5.2%, and a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 6.1%.

Packaged sugar also declined to EGP 32 per kilogram, down 15.9% on the day, 5.6% month on month (MoM), and 9.9% compared to the same period last year.

Packaged beans rose to EGP 66.2 per kilogram, recording a daily increase of 1.2%, a monthly rise of 9.6%, and an annual increase of 19.1%.

Packaged pasta reached EGP 29.6 per kilogram, reflecting daily and monthly decreases of 10.6% and 6.4%, alongside an annual decline of 2.9%.

Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 90.6 per kilogram, down 5.8% on the day and 2.9% MoM, while posting a YoY increase of 3.5%.

Vegetable prices also showed varied trends. Tomatoes were sold at EGP 11.4 per kilogram, up 5.2% daily, 1.3% monthly, and 25% annually.

Onion prices declined to EGP 14.8 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 8.1% and a monthly drop of 2.4%, despite an annual increase of 17.3%.

Potatoes rose to EGP 14.1 per kilogram, recording daily and monthly increases of 12.2% and 8.5%, and an annual increase of 6.4%.

Lemons posted the largest daily increase, surging 32.5% to EGP 44.1 per kilogram, alongside a monthly rise of 19% and an annual increase of 9.7%.

Cucumbers were priced at EGP 21.1 per kilogram, reflecting daily, monthly, and annual increases of 14.5%, 21.4%, and 9.7%, respectively.

The IDSC noted that these figures serve as indicators of local market trends and are used to support decision-making by policymakers and stakeholders across the economic sector.