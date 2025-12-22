Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, and fish recorded mixed movements in the local market on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The data showed a decline in white poultry prices, with the average price per kilogram falling to around EGP 67.7.

This represents a daily decrease of 3.5%, a monthly decline of 7.3%, and a year-on-year (YoY) drop of about 18.8%.

By contrast, beef prices remained largely stable, averaging EGP 398.9 per kilogram.

Beef prices posted a slight daily increase of 0.4%, while recording a monthly decline of 2.3% and a YoY rise of 1.1%.

Fish prices, meanwhile, saw a notable increase, with tilapia prices reaching approximately EGP 105.4 per kilogram.

This marks a daily rise of 12.6%, a monthly increase of 17.7%, and a YoY surge of 27.4%.

The price of a liter of packaged milk rose to EGP 43.8, up 1.4% on a daily basis, while remaining unchanged month on month (MoM) and increasing by 0.5% compared to last year.

Egg prices also edged higher, with a carton of white eggs priced at EGP 144, reflecting a daily increase of 1.4%.

However, egg prices declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis and dropped by 12.3% YoY.

The Information and Decision Support Center said the price movements reflect ongoing changes in supply and demand dynamics, as well as variations in production costs across local markets.