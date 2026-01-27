Arab Finance: The Egyptian market saw mixed movements in the prices of basic commodities and vegetables across on Monday, January 26th, reflecting variations on a daily, monthly, and annual basis, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice was priced at EGP 34.6 per kilogram, recording a daily increase of 1.8% alongside a monthly decline of 1.5%.

Packaged flour stood at EGP 25 per kilogram, marking a sharp daily drop of 13.8% while posting a monthly increase of 10.2%.

Packaged sugar continued to decline, reaching EGP 32.7 per kilogram, down 13.8% on the day and 1.6% month on month (MoM).

Packaged beans were priced at EGP 58.2 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 11.1% and an annual increase of 6.1%.

The price of packaged pasta reached EGP 31 per kilogram, posting a daily decrease of 6.6% and a monthly increase of 2.6%.

Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 92.8 per kilogram, down 4.4% on a daily basis, while recording an annual increase of 9.5%.

In the vegetable market, tomato prices declined slightly to EGP 12.2 per kilogram, down 0.6% on the day, despite a monthly increase of 14% and a sharp annual rise of 58.1%.

Onions were priced at EGP 14.2 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 2.3%, a monthly decline of 7.7%, and an annual decrease of 21.2%.

Potato prices climbed to EGP 14.1 per kilogram, rising 11.5% daily and 28.5% month-on-month.

Lemons were priced at EGP 41.8 per kilogram, posting a daily increase of 20.5% while remaining 17.8% lower year on year (YoY).

Cucumbers reached EGP 21.3 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 5% and a monthly decrease of 14.1%.

According to the center, the observed price movements reflect seasonal shifts in supply and demand, alongside variations in inflation rates at the daily, monthly, and annual levels.