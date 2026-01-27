Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) reported mixed movements in the prices of meat, poultry, fish, dairy, and eggs across Egyptian markets on Monday, January 26th, 2026, reflecting daily, monthly, and annual changes driven by inflation trends and seasonal supply and demand.

White poultry was priced at EGP 80.8 per kilogram, posting a daily increase of 4.4% and a monthly rise of 14.3%, despite a year-on-year (yoY) decline of 16.9%.

Meat prices moved in the opposite direction, with the price of a kilogram reaching EGP 395.9, down 0.9% on the day, 2.7% month on month (MoM), and 0.1% compared to the same period last year.

Fish prices showed relative stability, with tilapia selling at EGP 84.9 per kilogram. The price recorded a daily increase of 1% and a monthly rise of 2%, while remaining 1.9% lower on an annual basis.

In the dairy segment, packaged milk was priced at EGP 44 per liter, reflecting a marginal daily increase of 0.2%, alongside a monthly decline of 1.5% and a YoY decrease of 4.6%.

Egg prices continued to trend lower on a daily and annual basis, with a carton of white eggs priced at EGP 138.6.

This marked a daily decrease of 1.4% and an annual decline of 16.8%, despite a 2% increase compared to the previous month.

According to the IDSC, the observed price fluctuations mirror differences in annual inflation rates for essential food items, as well as seasonal shifts in supply and demand across local markets.