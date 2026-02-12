Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products in Egypt showed mixed performance on Wednesday, February 11th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry was priced at EGP 96.2 per kilogram, representing a daily growth of 1.7%.

Meanwhile, meat prices amounted to EGP 398.9 per kilogram, marking daily and monthly falls of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Fish prices also registered a plunge, with tilapia standing at EGP 82.2 per kilogram, lower by 3.1% compared to the previous day.

In the dairy segment, a liter of packaged milk recorded EGP 41.8, down 6.9% on the day.

A carton of white eggs increased on a daily basis by 2.1% to reach EGP 140.6.