Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) highlighted fluctuations in the prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on February 4th.

A rice package was sold for EGP 34.7 per kilogram on Wednesday, recording a decline of 2% daily and 0.5% monthly.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour increased by 4.3% to EGP 25.7 per kilogram, with a monthly growth of 2.5%.

Packaged sugar also climbed by 3.3% on a daily basis, reaching EGP 33.7 per kilogram although it registered a monthly fall of 0.8%.

Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 94.3 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 1.4%.

As for the vegetable market, tomato prices went up by 1.1% daily to EGP 12.4 per kilogram.

On a daily basis, the onions' price slightly increased by 1.2% to EGP 14.9 per kilogram.

Potato prices climbed to EGP 13.9 per kilogram, rising 12% daily but falling 4.2% month-on-month (MoM).

