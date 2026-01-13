Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products in Egypt recorded mixed changes on Monday, January 12th, 2026, according to the latest data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry was priced at EGP 81.5 per kilogram, reflecting a slight daily decline of 0.4%.

Despite the drop, poultry prices remained up 13.3% on a monthly basis, while posting an annual decrease of 10.9%.

A carton of white eggs was priced at EGP 140.6, reflecting a daily increase of 3.8%, while recording a monthly decrease of 2.2% and a sharper annual decline of 14.3%.

Meanwhile, meat prices edged down to EGP 403.6 per kilogram, marking daily and monthly declines of 1% and 1.7%, respectively, while still standing 3% higher year on year (YoY).

In the dairy segment, a liter of packaged milk fell to EGP 42.9, down 3.2% on the day. The price posted a modest monthly increase of 0.8%, despite a YoY decline of 2.9%.

Fish prices also moved in different directions, with tilapia reaching EGP 82.7 per kilogram, rising 2.9% day on day.

However, tilapia prices slipped 1.5% on a monthly basis, while recording an annual increase of 2.2%.

The IDSC noted that the daily and monthly price movements reflect ongoing activity in local markets and fluctuations in supply and demand, adding that prices continue to be closely monitored to support market stability.