Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products in Egypt showed mixed movements on Monday, December 22nd, 2025, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC)

White poultry was priced at EGP 73.8 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 9% and a monthly rise of 1.1%, despite a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 15%.

Beef prices rose to EGP 410.5 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 2.9%, a monthly increase of 0.6%, and an annual rise of 4.7%.

Tilapia was sold at EGP 88.5 per kilogram, recording a sharp daily drop of 16.1% and a monthly decrease of 1.2%, while still posting a YoY increase of 2.7%.

Packaged milk reached EGP 44.1 per liter, up 0.7% on the day, 0.6% month on month (MoM), and 1.7% compared to the same period last year.

Egg prices moved lower, with a carton of white eggs priced at EGP 136.1, down 5.5% on a daily basis, 5.7% MoM, and 15.5% YoY.

The IDSC noted that these figures serve as indicators of local market trends and are used to support decision-making by policymakers and stakeholders across the economic sector.