Tunis - President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), Samir Majoul and President of the Algerian Council for Economic Renewal (CREA), Kamel Moula, presented the vision of employers in both countries for a new framework of bilateral economic cooperation capable of achieving a qualitative leap in relations, during the opening of the Tunisia–Algeria Economic Forum on Thursday.

Majoul stressed the need to conclude a comprehensive free-trade agreement, abolish all customs and non-customs barriers, and exempt products of both countries from all duties and taxes.

He underlined the importance of promoting joint investment and granting investors in both countries full freedom to operate in all economic sectors without exception, enabling them to access financing from banking and financial institutions in both countries, and establishing freedom of movement, residency, ownership, and reciprocal investment.

The UTICA president called for a focus on high value–added and strategic sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, agri-food industries, pharmaceuticals, health, energy and renewable energies, cybersecurity, and the knowledge economy.

He also highlighted the need to promote projects in public works, automotive components, textiles and garments, technical textiles, textile accessories, leather and footwear, tourism, environment, transport, and logistics.

Majoul stressed the need for complete liberalisation of the two countries’ currencies and economic and tourism-related transactions, following an agreement between the two central banks on a unified exchange rate, as well as the development of triangular partnerships between Tunisian, Algerian, and African companies.

He noted that previous bilateral meetings had led to real opportunities for joint action, but the results achieved so far remain below the ambitions and capacities of the two countries.

He proposed exploring new priority sectors for cooperation by taking advantage of the numerous comparative and competitive advantages offered by both economies and the strong trust between private-sector actors in Tunisia and Algeria.

He added that both sides look forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly trade and investment, by leveraging partnership opportunities based on complementarity and integration, increasing export volumes in both markets, and expanding access to Arab, African, and global markets.

For his part, CREA President Kamel Moula emphasised the need to develop practical cooperation pillars in the automotive industry, where Tunisia is one of the leading regional players.

He said Tunisia has strengthened its capacity to invest in this sector through innovation and modernisation, keeping pace with global market trends.

With more than 155 companies active in the automotive components sector and tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, the industry represents one of Tunisia’s industrial pillars.

Moula proposed supporting the upgrading and modernisation of Algerian SMEs, adopting international standards in their operations, and establishing an integrated system through partnership platforms connecting automotive manufacturers in both countries.

He explained that the Tunisian Association of Automotive Components Manufacturers, the subcontracting exchange, and Algerian companies, with the support of UTICA and CREA, can draw up a joint roadmap in this direction.

He stressed that unifying efforts in subcontracting can help build a strong industrial hub that generates wealth and jobs, transfers knowledge and expertise and embeds quality and responsibility at the core of the countries’ shared development path.

Regarding tourism, Moula expressed Algeria’s desire to develop this high-potential sector by benefiting from Tunisia’s long-standing expertise.

He noted that exchanging best practices in tourism and vocational training could lay the foundation for a strategic partnership that fosters shared growth and stronger regional integration.

He affirmed that joint Tunisian–Algerian economic development falls within the roadmap drafted by CREA in partnership with UTICA, aimed at pooling resources and expertise to achieve common objectives.

The added value of this new alliance lies in creating and sustaining jobs within an inclusive and sustainable development model.

Moula added that the Tunisia–Algeria Economic Forum, held Thursday in Tunis, includes bilateral meetings to launch new economic activities under an active and dynamic partnership framework.

