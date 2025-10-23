Arab Finance: The European Union (EU) and Egypt announced the activation of the main EU-financed projects within the €200 million package on immigration within the framework of their strategic and comprehensive partnership, as per a statement.

The first projects under this framework are set for implementation during the period of 2025-2026.

This came during the first EU-Egypt Summit, held on October 22nd in Brussels, in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

During the summit, the two sides signed a financing agreement worth €75 million under the EU support program to carry out socioeconomic reforms, in addition to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a value of €4 billion regarding the EU's macro-financial assistance package.

Another financial support of €110.5 million was announced to promote sustainable development, economic governance, and vocational training. This is along with a €50 million for investment projects related to the green transition in Egypt during 2025.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next EU-Egypt Summit in Egypt in 2027 and set out a roadmap for deeper collaboration in energy, trade, investment, migration, and security.

In the field of energy and climate cooperation, they will conduct a study to assess policy options—including carbon pricing mechanisms—to strengthen Egypt’s role in the low-carbon economy and support a climate-compatible trade strategy.

On trade and investment, the parties will work toward a Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement (SIFA) to complement their existing Association Agreement, while continuing to track progress in green and clean technology investments.

They also agreed to co-organize a business roundtable next year to highlight new partnership opportunities under the Investment Mechanism.

The Egyptian delegation participated in panels on investment, innovation, and industrial competitiveness, as well as the Economic Forum held alongside the summit. Discussions covered trade, security, migration, and developments in Gaza.

The latest announcements build on last year’s €7.4 billion EU support package for Egypt, which included €5 billion in concessional loans for macro-financial assistance, €1.8 billion for investment protection, and €600 million in grants, as part of their joint strategic and comprehensive partnership through 2027.

