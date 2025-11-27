Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb witnessed the signing of several agreements in fields of mutual interest, thus strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as per a statement.

Egypt and Algeria inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in housing, urban development, and city development.

A second MoU was signed between Egypt’s Agricultural Research Center and the National Higher School of Agronomy in Algeria.

Also, Al-Azhar University penned an agreement with Ahmed Draia University of Adrar.

Egypt’s Ministry of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs inked an MoU with the Ministry of Relations with Parliament of Algeria.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports sealed an executive program for cooperation 2026-2027 with the Algerian Ministry of Youth.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture signed a cooperation agreement with the Algerian Ministry of Culture for the years 2025-2028. The Egyptian Opera House also inked an MoU with Algiers Opera House.

Both sides inked an MoU in the field of archives by the National Archives of Egypt and the National Archives of Algeria.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of an MoU between Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development and Algeria's Ministry of the Interior, Local Authorities, and Transport.

The Egypt Expo & Convention Authority (EECA) penned an MoU with the Algerian Exhibitions.

As for the financial sector, the Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with Algeria’s Ministry of Finance.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between Egypt and Algeria to boost energy transition and new and renewable energies.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of the executive program for technical cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Algeria’s Ministry of Vocational Training and Education for the years 2026-2027.

Likewise, the Ministry of Social Solidarity also inked a deal with the Algerian Ministry of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs for the years 2026-2028.

The two countries also sealed an agreement in the field of consumer protection. This is in addition to a cooperation protocol signed between the Central Agency for Organization and Administration and the Directorate General of Public Service and Administrative Reform (DGFP).

