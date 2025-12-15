Tunis - The Tunisian and Algerian sides, onFriday, expressed their satisfaction at the conclusion of the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint High Commission, with the outcomes of this session and the agreements signed between the two countries in various fields.

During a press conference held after the meeting of the Joint High Commission at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri stressed the need to further create wealth and build a comprehensive and solid strategic partnership between Tunisia and Algeria and to develop investment opportunities to strengthen economic integration for a prosperous future for both peoples.

For his part, Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb considered that the results reached during this session, including the number of agreements signed and the valuable outcomes of the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum, are clear proof of the promising path that bilateral relations are taking toward building an integrated partnership capable of strengthening comprehensive development in both countries.

He added that the outcomes of the Joint High Commission represent an important step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation and elevating Tunisian-Algerian relations to the level of a strategic and integrative partnership.

The 23rd session of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint High Commission, opened by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, concluded with the signing of 25 documents, including cooperation agreements, memoranda of understanding, and executive programmes covering numerous economic, cultural, social, and sports fields, in addition to the minutes of the session.

In her opening speech, Zenzri emphasised the commitment of both countries’ leaderships to further developing relations of brotherhood, cooperation, and good neighbourliness, elevating them to the highest levels, and achieving tangible accomplishments that meet the aspirations of the Tunisian and Algerian peoples and establish a solid foundation for a prosperous future.

She noted that the current session represents an important opportunity to follow up on achievements in various areas of cooperation, assess progress, and explore new prospects for strengthening and improving mechanisms for more efficiency and speed, expressing Tunisia’s satisfaction with the positive momentum seen in bilateral cooperation in recent years.

She praised the ongoing diplomatic coordination and consultation on bilateral cooperation issues and regional and international developments, calling for continued joint coordination to implement shared decisions and follow them up within sectoral ministerial meetings.

Zenzri also commended the high level of permanent strategic coordination between the two countries, particularly the advanced level reached in security and military cooperation.

She highlighted the need to continue cooperation to further develop border regions and provide decent living conditions for their populations, reinforcing the spirit of solidarity between Tunisia and Algeria in facing shared challenges.

She stressed the importance of implementing previously agreed projects during the first meeting of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint Committee for the Development and Promotion of Border Areas, held in Algeria on January 29–30, 2024.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Tunisia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Algeria, describing it as a major economic partner.

She considered that both countries have wide prospects and promising investment opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation and elevate it to the level of the desired strategic partnership.

She called for holding the 11th meeting of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint Committee for the Evaluation and Follow-up of Industrial Cooperation as soon as possible, in addition to activating executive programmes agreed upon under the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

Zenzri stressed the need to implement joint projects in renewable energies, electrical interconnection and the development of an integrated energy infrastructure, as well as to strengthen cooperation in water and food security, expand tourism cooperation, and advance cultural, sports, youth, and educational exchanges.

She also called for accelerating the update of the residence agreement signed between the two countries in 1963 to improve residence conditions for citizens of both states and revise procedures related to property ownership, employment, transfer of funds, and residency, in addition to facilitating movement for individuals, workers, students, and investors.

Zenzri expressed satisfaction with the convergence of views between the leaders of both countries on numerous issues.

She reaffirmed Tunisia’s unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian people’s right to regain all their rights and establish an independent, fully sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital. She also reiterated Tunisia’s principled and constant support for the Libyan people to achieve security, stability, and national unity.

She praised the outcomes of the second tripartite meeting on Libya held in Algeria on November 6, 2025, expressing Tunisia’s hope for active Algerian and Egyptian participation in the upcoming meeting to be hosted by Tunisia in early 2026.

For his part, the Algerian Prime Minister, in opening the session, praised the outstanding and qualitative level reached by relations between Tunisia and Algeria and the major progress seen in their cooperation, driven by the strong will of both countries’ leaderships to elevate it to the level of an integrated strategic partnership.

He emphasised that the meeting of the Joint High Commission is an opportunity to assess the state of cooperation and partnership, especially by evaluating achievements since the last session held in Algeria on October 4, 2023.

He commended the positive results achieved in many cooperation sectors, especially in addressing various security threats, including securing the shared border to reduce risks related to terrorism, cross-border organised crime, irregular migration, smuggling, and drug trafficking, as confirmed by the outcomes of the second meeting of the Joint Security Committee held in Algeria on July 14–15, 2025.

In the energy sector, he noted that it is a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, with Algerian energy exports helping to meet Tunisia’s domestic demand for natural gas and electricity. He stressed the need to intensify cooperation in this field through major structural projects aimed at strengthening tripartite electrical interconnection.

He called for pushing cooperation and partnership toward more integration by creating suitable conditions to boost non-hydrocarbon trade, especially by removing temporary obstacles affecting the smooth flow of trade.

He also highlighted the importance of convening technical subcommittees to support trade and set appropriate regulatory frameworks.

He urged the establishment of institutional and legal frameworks that align with local economic changes and global transformations and help generate real momentum for partnership between the two countries, noting that the value of joint projects registered with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency has reached $350 million.

He also highlighted the promising prospects for partnership presented during the Algerian-Tunisian Economic Forum held on Thursday, which require intensified coordination to support stakeholders and provide suitable conditions to implement their projects.

The Algerian Prime Minister called for continuing efforts to adapt and improve the legal framework governing the movement and residence of individuals between the two countries, encourage cultural exchange, and intensify scientific, cultural, and sports events, as well as strengthen student exchange.

He noted that the resumption of the Annaba–Tunis railway line in August 2024 demonstrated the importance of intensifying cooperation in the transport sector, facilitating communication between the countries, ensuring its continuity, and improving related services.

He also considered that the agreement to establish cultural centres in both countries would deepen ties between the two peoples.

He stressed that the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation reflects the complete convergence of views on many issues of common interest and the two countries’ commitment to defending principles and values that uphold international order and preserve multilateralism.

He added that both countries support a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Libya by enabling Libyans themselves to achieve national reconciliation and accelerate legislative and presidential elections, leading to the establishment of unified, legitimate, and strong institutions that ensure stability, unity and sovereignty, away from foreign interference, while preserving Libya’s wealth for the welfare of its people.

He also affirmed the two countries’ agreement on the need to restore stability in Sudan, preserve its unity and sovereignty, end the bloodshed, and protect its resources.

