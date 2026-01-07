Morocco will halt exports of frozen ‍sardines ‍from February 1 to protect ​domestic supplies and contain prices, the cabinet ⁠member in charge of fisheries, Zakia Driouich, ⁠said.

Sardines are ‌a staple for Moroccan households, and the country is the ⁠world's top exporter of the fish, thanks to its long Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines.

The decision ⁠was triggered by ​a noticeable drop in supply, Driouich told members of ‍parliament late on Tuesday, without specifying how ​long the ban would last.

Pelagic species such as sardines account for around 80% of Morocco's coastal fish resources, compared with 20% for white fish, she said.

The national canned-sardine industry (UNICOP) urged authorities in June to act against ⁠illegal fishing after reporting falling ‌catches.

Morocco's sardine landings dropped 46% in 2024 to 525,000 metric ‌tons, according ⁠to official data.

