PHOTO
Morocco will halt exports of frozen sardines from February 1 to protect domestic supplies and contain prices, the cabinet member in charge of fisheries, Zakia Driouich, said.
Sardines are a staple for Moroccan households, and the country is the world's top exporter of the fish, thanks to its long Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines.
The decision was triggered by a noticeable drop in supply, Driouich told members of parliament late on Tuesday, without specifying how long the ban would last.
Pelagic species such as sardines account for around 80% of Morocco's coastal fish resources, compared with 20% for white fish, she said.
The national canned-sardine industry (UNICOP) urged authorities in June to act against illegal fishing after reporting falling catches.
Morocco's sardine landings dropped 46% in 2024 to 525,000 metric tons, according to official data.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)