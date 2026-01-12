Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA) discussed mechanisms to find key solutions to the challenges facing investors, according to a statement.

Mohamed El Gawsaky, the CEO of GAFI, held a meeting with Mohammed Awad, Chairman of ITDA, and other major officials to facilitate services provided to investors and improve the investment climate.

El Gawsaky emphasized the importance of joint action and integration among various institutions to achieve the state's objectives.

He noted that GAFI joined forces with ITDA as well as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to improve the investment environment and streamline procedures.

The meeting reviewed ways to evaluate the services provided to investors, explore practical proposals and solutions, and develop the investment environment to achieve global best practices in terms of service quality, speed, and ease of access.

The CEO affirmed that the government has taken serious steps towards implementing an integrated digital system that promotes financial inclusion.