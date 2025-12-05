Cairo - Cairo for Housing and Development Company posted an annual plunge of 94.23% in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 66.82 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.16 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.06 in 9M-25 from EGP 1.30 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Consolidated revenues reached EGP 399.51 million in the January-September 2025 period, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 319.90 million.

Moreover, the consolidated total assets increased to EGP 8.37 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 8.24 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M

Non-consolidated net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 21.94 million in 9M-25 from EGP 1.18 billion in 9M-24, whereas the EPS decreased to EGP 0.01 from EGP 1.16.

The EGX-listed company recorded EGP 399.51 million in standalone revenues in 9M-25, against EGP 306.67 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 7.40 billion in the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 when compared to EGP 7.25 billion at the end of 2024.

Financial Results for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Cairo Housing generated YoY higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 32.45 million, against EGP 15.34 million.

The consolidated revenues grew to EGP 131.91 million in Q3-25 from EGP 131.42 million in Q3-24, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.01.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax hit EGP 4.51 million in the July-September 2025 period, reflecting an annual surge from EGP 1.58 million.

Non-consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 131.91 million in Q3-25 from EGP 122.30 million in Q3-24, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.004 from EGP 0.001.

