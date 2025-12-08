Arab Finance: The health tech sector in Egypt is experiencing robust growth, driven by a national push for digital transformation in healthcare and a large, underserved population.

The connected healthcare market in Egypt stood at $185.81 million in 2022, and is projected to soar to $1.506 billion by 2030. This reflects a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%, according to a market research report by Insight 10.

This burgeoning environment has created fertile ground for companies like 30MED, a platform founded and led by Dr. Ayman Ragab, which aims to digitally streamline the traditionally slow communication between doctors and pharmaceutical companies.

In this interview, Ragab discusses the platform’s strategy of using concise, interactive video content to enhance scientific communication, detailing its expansion plans into the GCC and North Africa in 2026, and assessing the favorable but still maturing investment climate for health tech startups in Egypt.

The founding of 30MED was inspired by my professional experience working with global pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and Mundipharma. I observed the tremendous effort medical representatives exert to reach doctors efficiently while lacking strong digital tools. This made it difficult for pharma companies to connect effectively and quickly with doctors at a lower cost.

I also noted that the heavy reliance on manual reporting often led to slow and sometimes inaccurate feedback collection. This resulted in inconsistencies, false data, and significant losses for companies. On the doctors’ side, the traditional communication model consumed valuable time during clinic hours and sometimes reduced message retention.

30MED was created as a comprehensive digital solution—a transparent, interactive bridge between doctors and pharmaceutical companies. The platform enables doctors to access scientific and product information anytime that fits their schedule. It also provides companies with an efficient, measurable, and cost-effective way to reach and engage with their medical audiences.

Improving patient outcomes begins with improving the flow of medical knowledge. At 30MED, our strategy is built on strengthening scientific communication between doctors and pharmaceutical companies. The platform provides doctors with verified, concise, and interactive scientific content, mainly through short, engaging videos.

In return, pharma companies gain precise, data-driven insights on how doctors engage with their content, allowing them to enhance the quality and relevance of their scientific messaging.

This two-way communication model empowers doctors with updated, evidence-based knowledge. It also helps them make more accurate therapeutic decisions, which directly contributes to better patient outcomes and a more informed healthcare ecosystem.

30MED stands out by combining scientific communication with advanced digital engagement technology. Unlike static medical directories or content platforms, 30MED functions as a real-time, interactive communication hub that connects doctors and pharma companies transparently.

Our model is designed for the Egyptian and regional healthcare environment. The platform is easy to use, accessible, and focused on short-form interactive videos that deliver value quickly.

What truly differentiates 30MED is its data intelligence layer. We provide pharma partners with precise analytics on doctor engagement, giving them visibility into reach, feedback, and campaign performance. This transforms 30MED into both a scientific communication tool and a measurable marketing platform, driven entirely by data rather than assumptions.

Following the pre-seed funding, 30MED focused on building a robust technical infrastructure and expanding its network of doctors in targeted specialties. The platform has grown to include over 1,500 doctors specializing in gynecology and obstetrics, as well as ear, nose, and throat (ENT).

We have also seen a significant increase in engagement rates during the second half (H2) of 2025 compared to H1, reflecting stronger trust and adoption among doctors.

Currently, 30MED collaborates with three pharmaceutical companies across seven products, delivering customized digital scientific campaigns. These partnerships and metrics form a strong foundation for expanding into additional specialties and companies during 2026.

In 2025, 30MED’s focus has been on sustainable, quality-driven growth. The company recorded a remarkable rise in doctor engagement levels compared to H1 2025.

From a business perspective, 30MED is now an operational communication partner for three major pharmaceutical companies covering seven products. These results, coupled with consistent analytical reporting, have strengthened the company’s credibility with partners. They also contributed to a stable financial performance and growing demand for digital engagement services.

One of our key challenges was building trust in a new model within a market that has traditionally relied on face-to-face communication. The company overcame this by demonstrating measurable results. This shows that 30MED is not a replacement for medical representatives, but a complementary tool that enhances their efficiency and reach.

Another challenge was forming a multidisciplinary team that understands both medical communication and digital product development. We invested heavily in talent that bridges these two worlds, which has been essential for scaling effectively and maintaining operational excellence.

30MED is an integral part of Egypt’s growing digital health transformation. The company serves as a strategic bridge between the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. It provides a secure, data-driven infrastructure for scientific communication.

As Egypt accelerates its national digital transformation in healthcare, 30MED aims to be a leading local model that demonstrates how technology can enhance scientific communication, transparency, and educational access within the medical community.

The investment landscape for health tech startups in Egypt is becoming increasingly mature. He believes that investors now recognize the long-term value and impact of healthcare technology, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is still a need for more dedicated funding streams tailored to the health tech sector. We believe Egypt has all the fundamentals to become a regional hub for health tech innovation in the coming years.

Digital transformation has completely reshaped how medical communication and education take place. Today, doctors can access verified scientific updates anytime and anywhere, while pharma companies can reach thousands of physicians simultaneously through measurable, interactive content.

In medical education, digitization has made continuous learning more accessible, affordable, and practical, helping doctors stay up to date without leaving their clinics.

At 30MED, we are working to accelerate this shift by offering an integrated, interactive learning environment that bridges scientific knowledge and digital convenience.

30MED’s 2026 roadmap focuses on two main pillars:

Geographic Expansion: Entering new regional markets across the GCC and North Africa through partnerships with local pharmaceutical and educational institutions.

Service Expansion: Launching AI-driven analytics tools to better understand doctor engagement behavior, and introducing a dedicated Continuing Medical Education (CME) system through the platform.

