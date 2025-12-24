DOHA: Sidra Medicine has successfully completed its first paediatric allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), marking an important step forward in the hospital’s mission to deliver advanced, life-saving care for children with complex and high-risk conditions.

A first for Qatar, the procedure was performed on a nine-year-old boy diagnosed with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who received stem cells donated by his brother. The transplantation represents a key milestone in Sidra Medicine’s pediatric HSCT program and builds on the recent opening of its dedicated HSCT ward in June 2025.

Dr Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chair of Pediatric Medicine at Sidra Medicine, said: “Completing our first pediatric allogeneic stem cell transplant is a significant milestone for Sidra Medicine and for pediatric care in Qatar. It reflects our commitment to delivering world-class specialty care, strengthening national capabilities in advanced cellular therapies, and ensuring that children can access highly specialized, life-saving treatment close to home.”

The patient’s treatment journey at Sidra Medicine began in 2019, when he was first diagnosed and underwent standard chemotherapy over two years. Following relapses in May 2022 and December 2024, his medical team determined that an allogeneic stem cell transplant offered the best chance for long-term recovery. For children facing this type of relapse, outcomes without HSCT are minimal, highlighting the significance of timely access to the specialized therapy.

Dr Chiara Cugno, A/Chief Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and HSCT and Director of the Advanced Cell Therapy Core at Sidra Medicine, said: “We are proud to be able to provide life-saving HSCT to children in need, reflecting the continued growth of Sidra Medicine’s pediatric HSCT program and the expertise of our hematology and oncology teams. Two additional pediatric patients are currently receiving care under the same HSCT program, and our services are open to both local and international patients. This program addresses a critical national need, with more than 50 children in Qatar currently awaiting transplantation.”

The patient will continue to receive comprehensive post-transplant care at Sidra Medicine, including regular follow-ups and careful monitoring during the first year, a critical period for recovery and long-term health. In addition to medical and nursing care, Sidra Medicine also offers support services for patients and families, including social work, clinical nurse specialists, and case management.

Muhammad Hameed, Executive Director of Research Core Facilities at Sidra Medicine, said: “This transplant highlights the critical role of integrated clinical and laboratory collaboration in delivering safe and effective cellular therapies. From stem cell processing to clinical delivery, every step is guided by precision, safety, and rigorous quality standards to ensure continuity of care throughout the patient’s treatment journey.”

