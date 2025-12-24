Muscat – A specialised medical team at Khoula Hospital has successfully performed a highly complex surgical procedure to resect a splenic artery aneurysm using advanced laparoscopic techniques.

This achievement marks the first documented operation of its kind in the Middle East, highlighting a significant leap in regional vascular surgery. The patient had presented with severe abdominal pain, and subsequent diagnostic imaging revealed an aneurysm measuring approximately 2.8 cm. Given that such conditions carry a life-threatening risk of rupture in over 80 per cent of cases, the surgical team opted for a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach.

This method was selected to ensure a faster recovery and fewer complications compared to traditional open surgery, which was particularly vital as the patient is a nursing mother. The successful intervention demonstrates the advanced clinical capabilities and interdisciplinary coordination within Oman’s healthcare sector.

