Saudi Arabia-based cybersecurity start-up COGNNA has raised $9.2 million to boost its regional footprint and enter new global markets.



The AI-led company, which provides security operations (SecOps) for businesses, secured the fresh capital from Impact46, who led the Series A funding round; BNVT Capital, the co-lead investor; and participating investors Vision Ventures and TaliVentures.



COGNNA operates a platform that leverages artificial intelligence and advanced data analysis to monitor and defend against threats in real time.



It intends to use the new funding to fuel growth and further innovation, including product development, additional staff hiring, strengthening market presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as entering global markets.



The latest capital infusion follows the $2.25 million seed funding raised in 2023.



