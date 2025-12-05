Cairo - Egyptian Resorts Company, known as ERC, reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 102.86 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus net losses after tax of EGP 556.49 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.10 in 9M-25, compared with a loss per share of EGP 0.68 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 644.98 million in the January-September 2025 period from EGP 338.38 million in the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, the consolidated total assets hit EGP 3.87 billion as of 30 September 2025, up from EGP 3.82 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Results for 9M-25

Egyptian Resorts swung to non-consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 107.17 million in 9M-25, compared with net losses after tax of EGP 1.31 billion in 9M-24.

Standalone revenues surged year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 874.87 million in 9M-25 from EGP 465.53 million, while the EPS totaled EGP 0.10 when compared with a loss per share of EGP 1.30.

Non-consolidated total assets went up to EGP 3.58 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 3.55 billion in the January-December 2024 period.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company posted an annual drop in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 73.41 million, compared with EGP 192.60 million.

The consolidated revenues leapt to EGP 473.45 million in Q3-25 from EGP 22.90 million in Q3-24, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.07 from EGP 0.06.

The EGX-listed developer logged EGP 78.81 million in standalone net profits after tax during Q3-25, versus net losses after tax of EGP 1.01 billion in Q3-24.

The non-consolidated revenues rose to EGP 585.69 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 from EGP 97.58 million in Q3-24. Furthermore, the EPS reached EGP 0.08, against a loss per share of EGP 0.96.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Egyptian Resorts shifted to consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 29.44 million, against net losses of EGP 749.10 million in H1-24.

