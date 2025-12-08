Arab Finance: Maridive Offshore Projects, a subsidiary of Maridive & Oil Services, signed a long-term contract in Qatar to provide maintenance and production support services in the petroleum sector, as per a disclosure.

The agreement spans 15 years, with an annual contract value of $10.15 million.

Operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter (Q1) of 2028.

The contract reinforces the company's credibility and competence in the marine and petroleum services field, in line with its long track record of serving diverse clients and meeting varied requirements across major regional projects.