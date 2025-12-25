Kuwait oil price up 24 cents to $61.61-KPC

KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 24 cents to USD 61.61 per barrel in Wednesday's trading, compared to USD 61.37 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

Globally, price of Brent crude fell by 14 cents to USD 62.24 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 3 cents to USD 58.29 pb. (end)km.ahm

