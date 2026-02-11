RIYADH - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced that the Saudi economy has demonstrated strong performance in recent years and continues to advance steadily along its path of economic diversification.

Speaking to Al Arabiya Business during the Al-Ula Emerging Economies Conference 2026, she emphasized that Saudi Arabia is adopting a flexible approach in recalibrating its investment plans to align with current developments, with expectations of a prudent approach to public finance management under the leadership of Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan in the coming years.

“We observe a high degree of wisdom in Saudi Arabia’s assessment of its domestic performance in the context of global developments. We support the Kingdom’s approach to adjusting its investment plans to suit prevailing circumstances.”

Georgieva indicated that the presence of Al-Jadaan at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will help ensure a prudent approach to public finance management in the years ahead.

Regarding the global economy, Georgieva noted that uncertainty has become the new normal, a reality that is prompting investors to seek safe havens such as gold.

She further observed that the world is moving toward multi-polarity, a shift that is reshaping the global monetary system, while the US dollar continues to play a pivotal role, supported by the depth of US capital markets and the strength of the American economy and its capacity for sustainable growth.

