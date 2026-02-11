Oman-based Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has officially laid the foundation stone and started construction works for Wadi Zaha, marking the transition from vision to on-ground execution for the company’s first development in the Sultanate of Oman.

Wadi Zaha represents the first of three integrated developments along with Wadi Safa and Wadi Tala, planned by Al Ahly Sabbour within Sultan Haitham City, marking the beginning of a broader, long-term investment vision in the sultanate, reported the Oman Daily Observer.

The launch of the construction work underscores the company’s commitment to delivering on announced plans, not as a one-off project, but as part of a sustained development strategy aimed at contributing to the city’s growth, enhancing quality of life and building future-ready communities aligned with Oman’s long-term urban ambitions.

The project has achieved 101% of its 2025 sales target, reflecting strong market confidence, with total investments reaching RO115 million ($298 million), it stated.

The official groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and attended by Eng Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, alongside senior officials, investors and business leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabbour said: "Commencing construction at Wadi Zaha represents a key milestone and a clear message of our commitment to the Omani market. At Al Ahly Sabbour, we move forward through disciplined execution, clear timelines and developments built to last."

Construction works for Phase One, comprising villas and townhouses, have begun in partnership with Delta Contracting as the project’s executive contractor, building on a long-standing successful partnership across multiple landmark developments in Egypt and supported by Delta’s proven regional expertise in the Gulf, reflecting a shared vision for quality, efficiency and disciplined execution, said the report.

Strategically located within Sultan Haitham City, Wadi Zaha forms part of Al Ahly Sabbour’s long-term expansion strategy in Oman, aligned with Oman Vision 2040, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

