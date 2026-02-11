The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) logged an impressive surge in new memberships in 2025, registering 8,385 new member companies during the year.

With this increase, the chamber boasted 76,110 active members, marking a growth of over 14 percent compared to 2024, which recorded 65,000 memberships.

SCCI also reported 67,725 membership renewals in 2025, covering industrial, commercial, and professional sectors and 2,288 free zone memberships - new and renewed- and issued 90,983 certificates of origin, with exports and re-exports valued at approximately AED21 billion.

These significant achievements reflect SCCI’s commitment to pursuing its strategic priorities in supporting the business community and empowering the private sector. The 2025 figures underscore the chamber’s continued efforts to boost the progress of sustainable economic development in Sharjah, enhance foreign investment inflows, and strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading investment and trade destination and a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Sharjah Chamber unveiled these achievements during the first 2026 regular board meeting, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and board members.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; along with senior officials from the Chamber’s various departments.

During the meeting, participants reviewed SCCI’s key initiatives and achievements in 2025 and discussed several items on the agenda, including efforts to develop the infrastructure of industrial zones in collaboration and coordination with strategic partners.

