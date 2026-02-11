PHOTO
CAIRO - Kuwait's draft budget for 2026-2027 forecasts a deficit of about 9.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($32.12 billion) and total revenue of 16.3 billion dinars, the finance ministry said in a post on X.
* The fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31.
* It forecasts oil revenue of 12.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars, down 16.3% from the 2025-2026 budget.
* Total expenditure is projected to increase by 6.2% to 26 billion Kuwaiti dinars compared with last year.
($1 = 0.3051 Kuwaiti dinar)
