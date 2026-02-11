CAIRO - ‍Kuwait's draft budget ​for 2026-2027 forecasts a deficit ⁠of about 9.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($32.12 ⁠billion) and ‌total revenue of 16.3 billion dinars, the ⁠finance ministry said in a post on X.

* The fiscal ⁠year runs from ​April 1 to March 31.

* It ‍forecasts oil revenue of ​12.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars, down 16.3% from the 2025-2026 budget.

* Total expenditure is projected to increase by 6.2% to 26 billion Kuwaiti dinars compared with last year.

($1 = 0.3051 ⁠Kuwaiti dinar)

