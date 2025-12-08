Iraq has shut down the entire oil production at Lukoil's West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the world's largest, due to a leak on an export pipeline, two Iraqi energy officials told Reuters on Monday.

Lukoil declared force majeure last month at West Qurna 2 as it was hit with sanctions alongside Rosneft as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push to end the war in Ukraine.

The field, with output of around 460,000 barrels per day, accounts for about 0.5% of world oil supply and 9% of total output in Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia.

Lukoil's 75% operational stake in the field is its largest foreign asset.

Iraq has frequently produced above its output target agreed with OPEC and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+.

The sanctions have drawn a growing list of potential bidders for Lukoil's global assets that includes oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, and IHC, an Abu Dhabi conglomerate led by a key member of the United Arab Emirates' ruling family.

