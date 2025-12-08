RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed an agreement to establish a high-speed electric rail link between the two countries, connecting Riyadh and Doha via Dammam and Al-Ahsa, according to a joint statement issued Monday at the conclusion of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to the Kingdom.

Both sides described the project as a major strategic initiative aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at facilitating tourism and trade and strengthening ties between the two nations.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their defense partnership to support regional and international security, while praising existing cooperation in all security fields, including information sharing, border security, cyber defense, counterterrorism, drug control and joint training programs.

Riyadh and Doha agreed to expand cooperation in digital economy and innovation, industry and mining, youth, sports and culture, education and joint academic programs, media production and content reliability, cybersecurity and health.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emir Sheikh Tamim held official talks at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, reviewing bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The leaders also co-chaired the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, where they praised progress made under the council’s framework and emphasized continued coordination in priority areas including politics, security, defense, energy, industry, investment, trade, technology, infrastructure, culture, tourism and education.

The statement highlighted strong economic ties between the two nations, noting that bilateral trade reached $930.3 million in 2024 — a 634% increase compared with 2021 — and stressed continued efforts to expand trade, remove barriers and develop joint opportunities in sectors prioritized by both national visions.

Both sides welcomed deeper investment cooperation, increased exchanges between government and private-sector officials and the organization of business forums.

They also underscored the importance of global energy market stability, ensuring secure supplies and advancing cooperation in electricity, renewable energy, efficiency and joint project development.

They agreed to strengthen energy supply chains and coordinate climate policies in international forums, emphasizing a focus on emissions rather than energy sources.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also welcomed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the visit covering rail transport, investment promotion, food security, media cooperation and the nonprofit sector.

On international issues, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating efforts to support global peace and security and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The Saudi side praised Qatar’s ratification of the charter of the World Water Organization, aimed at unifying global efforts to address water challenges.

