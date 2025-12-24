Arsenale, a leading Italian company in the luxury hospitality sector, has announced a strategic agreement with Simest (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group) - the national agency supporting the international development of Italian businesses, for the ‘Dream of the Desert,’ the first Italian ultra-luxury train to be operated in Saudi Arabia, thus marking the Group’s entry into the Middle East.

Launching by the end of 2026, Dream of the Desert redefines rail travel in the kingdom with a unique blend of elegance, culture, and discovery.

Designed to reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty, the train offers an exclusive gateway to the country's most iconic destinations.

The transaction includes a joint equity investment of €37 million ($43.4 million) by Arsenale and Simest, alongside a €35 million loan provided by the Saudi Tourism Development Fund.

The project stems from the agreement signed by Arsenale with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) for access to the national railway network.

Simest is participating with an investment of €15 million through the Infrastructure Section of Fund 394/81, a facility managed in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, dedicated to Italian companies involved in major international contracts that strengthen the national industrial supply chain, said Arsenale in a statement.

The agreement is set within the framework of the growing economic cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia, further reinforced by the opening of Simest’s new office in Riyadh and by the MoU signed between CDP, Simest and the Italo-Arab Chamber of Commerce (JIACC).

“Dream of the Desert” is among the first projects to give concrete expression to this partnership, introducing a distinctive public-private partnership model in the railway sector, it stated.

Entirely designed, manufactured and fitted out in Italy, the train is developed through Arsenale’s industrial hubs in Brindisi and Bergamo, with Cantieri Ferroviari Italiani (CFI) acting as the Arsenale Group’s general contractor.

CFI is responsible for co-ordinating a network of highly specialised Italian SMEs operating across design, advanced mechanics, engineering, luxury and hospitality.

“Dream of the Desert is a flagship project for our Group and for the international railway industry. It enhances the value of Italian SMEs and represents a pioneering example of public-private partnership in the luxury railway sector,” remarked Paolo Barletta, the CEO of Arsenale.

“The agreement signed with Simest and Saudi institutions confirms how cooperation between companies and institutions can create long-term value and promote Italian excellence worldwide,” he stated.

Regina Corradini D’Arienzo, CEO of Simest, said: “The agreement signed with a leading industrial player such as Arsenale for the delivery of a strategic project for Made in Italy confirms the strengthening of Simest’s role in supporting Italy’s productive fabric and its supply chains.”

“Through the first transaction carried out under the equity plafond of the public Infrastructure Investments Fund, Simest participates directly as a shareholder to enhance the competitiveness of our companies engaged in high value-added infrastructure projects, while also fostering the expansion of Made in Italy in strategic, high-growth-potential markets such as Saudi Arabia,” stated Regina.

“This instrument, developed by Simest under the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and in collaboration with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, fully aligns with the ‘Sistema Italia’ approach, which - under the coordination of the Farnesina - brings together CDP, Simest, ICE and SACE. It is an integrated approach designed to provide Italian companies with structured and complementary support - from institutional action to financial instruments, she added.

The ultra-luxury train will feature exclusive one- and two-night itineraries, offering thoughtfully curated onboard and offboard experiences. Departing from Riyadh, the journeys will travel to some of the kingdom’s most iconic destinations, including Hail and UNESCO World Heritage sites as part of the “Taste of AlUla” itinerary, extending to the Jordanian border. The interiors are designed by architect and interior designer Aline Asmar d’Amman, founder of the studio Culture in Architecture. Pre-reservations are now open through the website.

Founded in 2020 by Paolo Barletta and Annabel Holding, Arsenale remains focused on enhancing Italian tourism. It operates through two divisions - The Hospitality division and the Luxury Train Cruising division.

The Hospitality division designs and manages hotels in collaboration with luxury brands like Soho House and Orient Express, including Orient Express La Minerva Rome and the upcoming opening of the second Orient Express hotel in Venice in 2026, alongside new developments in Rome, Cortina, Tuscany, and Southern Italy.

The Luxury Train Cruising division launched the La Dolce Vita Orient Express, the first sustainable luxury rail tourism project, in partnership with Orient Express, Trenitalia, Ferrovie dello Stato Group, Fondazione FS, and TTI.

Since 2023, Arsenale has expanded internationally with four signed projects: Dream of the Desert; The Samarkand Express, Central Asia's first luxury train in Uzbekistan; Guardian of the Nile, Egypt's first luxury train, in partnership with Egypt National Railway; and a luxury train in the UAE in partnership with Etihad Railway.

