Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority (TGA) has confirmed the full readiness of the kingdom's fleet of over 500,000 trucks to maintain freight services and supply chain continuity, across the country and the wider Gulf region.

The land transport system, supported by 18,500 licensed companies, will serve as a vital link between ports, airports, industrial cities, and logistics zones, ensuring the smooth flow of goods across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

This comes as part of the Logistics Corridors Programme launched by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al Jasser at the Jeddah Islamic Port. The program is aimed at ensuring the stability of trade routes with regional and global markets amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The launch was held during the minister's inspection of the handling operations and supply chain activities at the port.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said programme will also see additional operational corridors for receiving containers and goods diverted from the kingdom's eastern ports as well as from the ports of other GCC countries.

He noted that the handling operations and supply chain activities are operating with high regularity and efficiency to receive containers and goods smoothly and reliably.

Alternative logistics corridors

The minister stressed that Saudi Arabia possesses extensive experience in crisis management and dealing with geopolitical developments, enabling it to maintain the stability of trade and supply chains in the region.

Al Jasser said that Saudi Arabia has activated alternative logistics corridors and responded swiftly to the current changes, noting the operational flexibility in movement between ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea to ensure the smooth flow of trade.

"Saudi Arabia possesses significant capacity in its Red Sea ports, which can handle more than 17 million containers annually, and these ports play a pivotal role in receiving containers diverted from the Gulf countries," stated the minister.

The government has worked to connect Red Sea ports to logistics routes extending to the Gulf countries, enhancing Saudi Arabia's ability to be a regional hub for transshipment and trade facilitation, he added.

The Saudi TGA pointed out that the freight operations are managed through advanced organisational and technical procedures to optimise traffic flow between the western coast ports and regional logistics routes.

This integrated approach has resulted in complete market stability and ample transport capacity, reinforcing the reliability of the Kingdom's logistics sector and its role in regional trade.

Directory of truck freight carriers

The TGA also announced that it has launched a directory of licensed truck freight carriers on the 'Logisti' platform, enabling local and international companies to easily access approved transporters and enhancing the efficiency of goods transport within the Kingdom and internationally.

The directory allows beneficiaries to view a list of licensed carriers and identify the destinations they serve, whether for domestic transport or shipments to GCC countries and other Arab states. It also provides information on the types of trucks and trailers available with each carrier, said the statement.

According to TGA, the directory enables cargo owners, agents and businesses to access licensed carriers and contact them directly, thereby enhancing the reliability and efficiency of freight transport operations in line with approved regulations.

The Logisti platform supports smoother freight movement and improves the efficiency of logistics services in line with the Kingdom’s transport and logistics development goals.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

