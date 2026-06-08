Türkiye plans to modernise the historic Hejaz Railway and extend it to Oman to create an alternative global trade route to the Strait of Hormuz, reported AA News, citing the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The initial stage involves connecting Türkiye to Aleppo, utilisng the existing Aleppo-Damascus-Jordan network while continuing negotiations with Saudi authorities, he stated.

The final goal remains extending the line to Oman to reach the ocean, creating a strategic alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Regarding the 1,200-km Development Road Project stretching from Iraq’s Basra Gulf to the Turkish border, Uraloglu confirmed that the design phase is complete.

This massive corridor, which includes highways, railways, energy, and communication lines, will be realized through international funding in partnership with the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, and Türkiye.

The minister noted that the project awaits a calmer regional environment before proceeding with construction.

Touching on the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor, the minister stated that the tender for the 224-kilometer (140 mikes) Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu line on the Turkish side is finalisd and work has commenced.

As works on the Azerbaijani side reach the completion stage, the ministry continues to monitor the process for the Zangezur passage through Armenian territory to ensure a shorter connection to the Turkic world and Central Asia.

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