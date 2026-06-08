ABAH — Governor of the Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, inaugurated nine vital road projects in the region with a total cost of SR473 million and a combined length of 252 kilometers.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and the Chairman of the Roads General Authority, Saleh Al-Jasser, as well as several leaders from the transport and logistics ecosystem.

Prince Turki praised the ministry and its integrated sectors for delivering distinguished services that contribute to comprehensive development across the Asir Region and its governorates.

Meanwhile, Al-Jasser noted that the newly inaugurated road projects will enhance mobility across the region and better serve residents and visitors alike.

He added that the projects were implemented to the highest standards of safety and quality, in compliance with the Saudi Roads Code, while also strengthening the region’s road network, which exceeds 5,304 kilometers.

Al-Jasser also affirmed that the transport and logistics ecosystem will continue its efforts to upgrade the Kingdom’s road network to cement Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub.

Prince Turki emphasized that these projects reflect the generous support and significant attention the Kingdom’s leadership devotes to the development of all regions of Saudi Arabia.

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