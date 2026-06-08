Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh met with officials from UK-based railway technology company Park Signalling during his official visit to London to discuss opportunities for localizing railway signaling technology and establishing manufacturing operations in Egypt, as per a statement.

The discussions focused on the company’s expansion plans in the Egyptian market and ongoing talks with relevant authorities regarding the implementation of a project to deploy advanced digital solutions for railway management and operations across the national rail network.

The project aims to modernize train operation and management systems through digital communication and control technologies designed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and reduce operating and maintenance costs compared with conventional systems.

Park Signalling, which specializes in railway signaling technology, control systems, and safety solutions, said it views Egypt as a long-term strategic partner and is exploring the establishment of a local assembly and manufacturing center to serve domestic demand and support exports to African and regional markets.

The company noted that the success of the project's first phase could pave the way for additional investments from UK-based industrial group Unipart, Park Signalling’s parent company, in industries, logistics, and transport-related supply chains.

Meanwhile, Farid said the Egyptian government is focused on attracting investments that combine technology transfer, local manufacturing, and workforce development.

The minister added that projects of this nature generate added value for the Egyptian economy by deepening industrial capabilities, increasing exports, and supporting the localization of advanced technologies. He affirmed the ministry’s readiness to assist in selecting the most suitable site for the project and to coordinate with relevant authorities to facilitate implementation.

Farid also highlighted investment opportunities across Egypt’s industrial and investment zones, noting that the country’s infrastructure and geographic position support its ambitions to become a regional manufacturing and export center.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination on the technical and procedural requirements of the project and to explore ways to accelerate the pilot phase, paving the way for broader industrial and technological investments and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for railway technology manufacturing and exports.