

Egypt’s Geos for Trading and Contracting Company hopes to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 25% of its shares on the Egyptian stock exchange in January 2026, its Chairman and CEO Nagui Riad told Zawya Arabic.

Details

"We hope to list on the stock exchange in the second half of January," said Riad noting that the financial advisor has set the fair value of the share, which is still awaiting FRA (The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority) approval, at around EGP 10.21 ($0.20).

Geos is also considering introducing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and using robots in its construction operations in the Egyptian market, he added without providing details.

According to Riad, Geos expects to record revenues exceeding EGP one billion by the end of 2025, representing a 25% year-on-year increase compared to 2024.

Net profit for this year is also projected to surge by nearly 85% to EGP 100 million, he said.

Brief Background

(Based on official data and media reports)

Geos was founded in 1993 and operates in the general contracting sector, covering all phases of construction and building, with its operations concentrated in the Egyptian market.

The company had previously announced its intention to list 25% of its shares on the stock exchange this year, but the process of selecting an independent financial advisor extended the timeframe for the offering.

The stock exchange had previously approved the provisional listing of the company's shares in August 2025.

The provisional listing is a mechanism launched by the FRA in 2022 to facilitate the IPO process. The listing or trading procedures — in the case of direct listing — must commence within six months of the listing date.

