Tunis - The National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD) approved the 2026 Finance Bill in its entirety during a plenary session that had been ongoing since Friday afternoon, with 64 deputies voting in favor, two abstaining, and three voting against.

Earlier, deputies approved Article 110, which stipulates that the provisions of the law will take effect starting January 1, 2026, except for Article 56, concerning the pensioners’ allowance, and Article 61, related to the Fund for the Promotion of Cinematic and Audiovisual Investment, both of which will come into effect in January 2027.

Imed Derbali, Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts, emphasised the need to return to local councils to explain the advantages of the Finance Law and the mechanisms for implementing its provisions, while strengthening communication with members of the government and opening discussions on key issues affecting Tunisians.

He stressed the importance of overcoming obstacles, fostering a spirit of dedication and contribution and encouraging entrepreneurship and investment to achieve the desired growth.

