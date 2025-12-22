Arab Finance: Egyptian exports grow during the first 11 months of 2025 by 18% to approximately $44.392 billion, from about $37.544 billion during the same period in 2024, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Egyptian imports also rose slightly by 4% year-on-year (YoY) to around $74.738 billion between January and November 2025, compared to approximately $71.965 billion in the corresponding period last year.

As a result, Egypt’s trade deficit declined by 12% to $30.346 billion during the same period, from $34.421 billion in the same period of 2024.

The ministry reiterated its broader trade objectives, which include placing Egypt among the world’s top 50 countries in trade indicators, increasing exports to $145 billion, reducing the trade deficit, streamlining trade procedures, lowering costs, improving the utilization of trade agreements, and supporting domestic industry through trade remedies in line with international agreements.

The UAE remained the largest destination for Egyptian non-oil exports during the January–November 2025 period, with exports valued at $6.58 billion, up 131% from approximately $2.845 billion a year earlier.

Turkey followed with exports worth $2.949 billion, slightly higher than the $2.924 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Exports to Saudi Arabia reached $2.755 billion, compared to about $3.104 billion in the previous year, reflecting an 11% decline.

Italy came next with $2.552 billion in imports of Egyptian goods, up from $1.982 billion, while exports to the United States rose by 21% to $2.470 billion from $2.038 billion.

In terms of export composition, building materials led Egypt’s non-petroleum exports, with a value of $13.672 billion, representing a 39% increase YoY.

Chemical products and fertilizers followed at $8.560 billion, up 8%, while food industries' exports reached $6.350 billion, a 13% increase.

Engineering and electronic goods recorded $5.919 billion in exports, up 14%, and agricultural products totaled $4.204 billion.

Ready-made garments exports stood at $3.096 billion, marking a 21% increase, while spinning and weaving exports reached $1.062 billion, up 2%.

Medical industries' exports rose 26% to $898 million, while exports from the printing, packaging, paper, books, and publications sector declined slightly by 2% to $855 million.

Furnishings exports reached $573 million, up 2%, with furniture exports totaling $371 million, an 18% increase.

Meanwhile, exports from the leather, footwear, and leather goods sector reached $94 million, up 3%.