Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in local markets showed a varied performance on Wednesday, December 17th, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice hit EGP 34.6 per kilo, marking a monthly decrease of 1.6% and an annual growth of 0.8%.

Packaged flour was priced at nearly EGP 24.9 per kilo, reflecting a drop of 3.4% month-on-month (MoM).

On a daily basis, the price of packaged sugar increased by 0.2% to EGP 33.3 per kilo. This is despite a monthly fall of 3.3% and an annual plunge of 7.6%.

As for vegetables, tomatoes amounted to EGP 9.3 per kilo, experiencing an annual rise of 2.4% and a monthly decrease of 22.5%.

The price of onions stood at EGP 15.2 per kilo, reflecting a 0.4% MoM increase despite an 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) plunge.

A kilo of potatoes amounted to EGP 13, with a slight monthly rise of 0.2% and an annual drop of 16.5%.

