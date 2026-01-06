Cairo: Egypt-based edtech Business For Teens has closed a six-figure pre-seed funding round led by a group of angel investors, according to a press release.

The investment will be used to expand operations across Egypt and the Gulf region, enhance program offerings, and deepen partnerships with schools and educational institutions.

Moreover, the company plans to launch three new program levels in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, scaling its business to over 30 school partnerships and training more than 6,000 students by the end of the year.

The round was led by Salah Abou Elmagd, a renowned training and sales expert, alongside a group of angel investors.

Nadeem Barakat, Founder of Business For Teens, said: “This funding round enables us to scale our impact to thousands of teens across Egypt and the region, and to form strategic partnerships with schools and institutions.”

On his part, Abou El Magd highlighted: “This is my first investment in a series of upcoming investments. I have been closely following Business For Teens and strongly believe in its mission, its execution, and in the founder’s ability to build a scalable, high-impact educational entity.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).