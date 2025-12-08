Tunis - President of the Republic Kais Saïed met Saturday in Carthage with members of the team tasked with sorting out the environmental crisis in Gabès.

A string of "immediate solutions" were outlined, the Presidency said in a press release.

The Head of State said he is following up the situation closely and on a daily basis, paying tribute to locals in Gabès for the heightened awareness and patriotism they demonstrate in this crisis.

The President hailed the team for the work in progress and emphasised the need to make sure solutions put forward are part of a strategic and comprehensive vision of the environmental issue in Tunisia.

The environmental crisis would not have been this serious if maintenance and equipment renewal works were undertaken in a timely way, President Saïed said, pinpoiting corruption practices and arbitrary and unjustified hirings on the basis of " political considerations."

There was an intention to privatise the Tunisian ChemIcal Group (CGT) and several other public establishments and enterprises, the President said. He also decried the lack of transparency in related tender processes.

In the face of an alarming environment crisis, President Saïed reaffirmed commitment to put an end to this state of affairs. The Tunisian people are entitled, he further said, to live in a pollution-free, clean and healthy environment.

He instructed, in this vein, to provide the necessary support to members of the team in charge of the environment issue in Gabès so that they finalise the drafting of the final report and embark on the implementation of measures likely to help handle the siatuation in the governorate.

The Head of State urged Tunisians to show responsibility and ensure the country's supreme interests prevail. There is unyielding commitment, he added, to bar the way to conspirators and work relentlessly to make sure Tunisia is not "an easy prey" to whomever in whatever position.

