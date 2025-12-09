MUSCAT: Green innovation has become 'an essential tool to confront the world’s accelerating environmental challenges,' affirmed Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, as she inaugurated the International Forum on Green Innovation on Monday at Al Bustan Palace in Muscat.

She noted that innovation “offers more efficient ways to use natural resources while reducing negative impacts on the environment,” stressing that scientific research, entrepreneurship, and technology must work together to drive sustainable development.

Held under her auspices, the forum brought together leading experts, researchers, and innovators from across the Arab region to explore pathways for environmental sustainability and the transition toward a circular economy.

Dr Rahma stressed that green innovation has become indispensable in addressing the world’s accelerating environmental challenges.

Prof Abdelmajid Ben Amara, Secretary-General of the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils (FASRC), highlighted the growing need to translate scientific research into real-world applications. He explained that while many Arab countries have built strong research foundations, the next critical step is converting findings into practical innovations. It is no longer sufficient, he said, “to produce publications that never reach application.”

The forum also featured a presentation by Buthaina al Wahaibi, Innovation and Sustainability Acting Manager at Nama Water Services, who shared Oman’s experience in implementing circular economy practices.

She outlined how treated wastewater is being repurposed for agriculture and development projects, describing it as a solution that “gives water a second life and reduces pressure on desalination.” She also highlighted efforts to recover resources from waste, including converting sludge into organic fertiliser and exploring waste-to-energy technologies as part of a national push to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency.

Throughout the day, the forum hosted three scientific sessions. The first examined green innovation in tackling environmental and agricultural challenges, the second discussed renewable energy, the circular economy, and regional integration, while the third focused on innovative waste management and advancing circular solutions. Collectively, the sessions underscored how green innovation bridges scientific research with practical sustainability goals, strengthening environmental resilience and supporting long-term economic growth.

With wide regional participation, the forum served as a platform for idea exchange and collaboration. It reflected the Arab region’s growing commitment to circular economy practices, empowering young innovators, and advancing sustainability through practical, science-driven solutions.

